Community Spotlight

Employees of Southeastern Freight Lines Participate in Service Projects Dedicated to Foster Children
Please join us in recognizing Southeastern Freight Lines for its commitment to our community. On August 19, they generously donated school supplies and organized a special back-to-school clothes shopping spree for the foster children of Prince George County.
Employees of Southeastern Freight Lines participate in service projects to serve their local community. When Prince George County resident Justine Taylor noticed a sign about the need for foster families outside of the Department of Social Services, she saw it as a way for Southeastern Freight Lines to get involved. As many employees are parents, they understand the importance of having the right school supplies for a successful academic journey. They saw an opportunity to support these incredible children and help them start the school year on a positive note.
Their goal was simple: to bring joy and show these students they are loved. They firmly believe in the power of dreams and want to inspire these young souls with a powerful message: “Never let someone tell you that you can’t do something because where you are today is not where you will be tomorrow.” The day was filled with smiles and laughs and ended with hugs and shopping carts filled to the brim.
For those who are inspired to give back, Southeastern Freight Lines encourages people to be open-minded. There are numerous ways to make a difference, and sometimes, all it takes is a small act of kindness to create a ripple effect of positivity.
