Community Invited to Submit Suggestions for New Elementary School Name Now Through June 3

From Staff Reports
As Prince George County Public Schools prepares to welcome students to the division's brand-new elementary school along Middle Road, the district desires to receive community suggestions on what PGCPS' newest educational facility should be named ahead of its 2023 opening.
Those with name suggestions can submit them to the division and Prince George School Board online through our electronic form linked below or in person by completing a paper form at the Prince George School Board Office at 6410 Courts Drive, Prince George, Virginia 23875.
As part of the division’s policy, all submissions must be in writing, include the person or groups’ name making the suggestion, and state the reasons for supporting the proposed name. The Prince George School Board is responsible for determining the names of schools and division facilities. The Board will invite the community to be part of the process by allowing submissions to be collected for consideration. The Board reserves the right to make the final decision regarding the name of any school or division facility.
Nestled along Middle Road between Jefferson Park Road and Interstate 295, Prince George County's newest elementary school will begin to serve as the new home for some of the county's elementary-aged students during the 2022-2023 School Year. The campus will replace William A. Walton Elementary School, which has served our community faithfully for over 50 years.
The new elementary school will have a student capacity of 850, which will support the educational needs of current students and those in the future as Prince George County continues to grow. The new campus will feature industry-standard safety and security measures to protect students and staff, collaborative spaces for learning, and natural light to illuminate parts of the school, helping reduce energy consumption.
Online form can be found at: https://www.pgs.k12.va.us/apps/form/form.PRIGCSD.t3tFPn2.WL.
