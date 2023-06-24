Community Celebrates Prince George High School Royals’ Class of 2023 During Weekend Commencement Ceremony

(Contributed)
Over 400 Prince George High School students celebrated the completion of their secondary education careers during the Class of 2023's commencement ceremony at the school's athletic complex on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in front of thousands of family members, friends, and community members. Picturesque weather over the county served as a fitting backdrop for students as they grasped their tassels before tossing their caps into the sky to celebrate their years of accomplishments in elementary, middle, and high school to reach graduation day, a moment over a decade in the making.
Speakers during the event, including school principal Dr. Abbie Martin, superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff, and class members, shared inspiring words for the hundreds of students to reflect on as they prepare for their next step in life, be it heading to colleges and universities across the United States, joining the military, entering the workforce, or taking time off to discover themselves.
"Your dreams should forever have a place in your heart and forever have a place in the friends, family, and community that helped you rise to the occasion," Prince George High School principal Dr. Martin said. "Today is a marker on the path and one that is only the beginning for you. As you head off to college, the military, or begin your career, never stop believing in those childhood dreams, those moments that made you excited for your future. Cherish them and nurture them. We are all so very proud of each of you."
"Now go build your tomorrows knowing that you have been given a strong foundation to build your future on. We can't wait to see all that you will choose to do,” Division Superintendent Dr. Pennycuff said. “We are proud to be where you grew up, proud to be your hometown, and very proud of all that you are today and will become in the years ahead. We congratulate you, our Prince George Royals and newest alumni." On stage for the event, the Prince George School Board offered warm handshakes and congratulations to each graduate as they completed their march with their diploma in hand and offered their own words of wisdom for the latest class of Prince George graduates. "Make a plan for the future that includes whatever your passion is," Prince George County School Board Chairman Cecil M. Smith said. "Have a contingency plan - just in case the first plan doesn't work out. If you can follow your passion, your jobs will not seem like work; it will seem like sheer joy every day."
