Colonial Heights Police Chief Retires

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeffrey Faries has retired after being placed on leave on March 2. According to Virginia State Police, the reason for Faries removal was “allegations of inappropriate behavior and interactions” while off-duty.
Faries had served as the city’s police chief for 15 years and was with the department for over three decades. Major Rob Ruxer has been assigned as Acting Chief until further notice. Attempts to reach Faries has been unsuccessful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.