City Point Ice Cream and Burgers opens in Hopewell

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Friends Jonathan Montiel and Phillip Hughes has initially opened City Point Ice Cream and Burgers located at 236 E. Broadway in Hopewell. A grand opening for this new eatery was held on Thursday, September 15.
Although Montiel and Hughes have both worked in restaurants before, this will be their first time as restaurant owners. Initially they were open to commercial use of the property yet ended up in the restaurant business after discussions and learning that it was indeed a huge desire for the ice cream / burger joint idea. Hughes stated that after having lunch in the area one day, he just fell in love with the building.
The new restaurant will have an urban, industrial vibe. Burgers, hot dogs, 'crazy' shakes, and a variety of ice cream flavors will all be available. Ice cream from Richland Dairy & Creamery will be offered.
In late June, the Downtown Hopewell Partnership announced City Point Ice Cream & Burgers and two other businesses as winners of the Homegrown for Hopewell competition. City Point Ice Cream and Burgers were winners of the $15,000 first prize along with a one-year free membership to the Hopewell-Prince George Chamber of Commerce.
Montiel and Hughes are both pastors of their church Victory Tabernacle in Midlothian. Hughes us a real estate agent in Chesterfield at Rivers City Elite and Montiel works in IT.
As posted on their Facebook page, the current hours of operation for City Point Ice Cream & Burgers will be Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.