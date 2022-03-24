City of Petersburg Spring Break Camp

The City of Petersburg is having a Spring Break Camp for youth ages 6 to 12. The camp will be open to Petersburg residents only and held at Petersburg High School. Camp cost will be $20, and lunch will be provided. Parents and guardians can pay an additional $10 for before and after care. Spring Break Camp will be held from April 4 – 7, from 9a.m. to 3p.m. Before care hours will be 7:30 – 9a.m., and after care from 3 to 5p.m.
Registration for this camp will begin on March 21 and will be available to the first 100 to register. For more information contact Parks & Leisure Services at 804-324-4015, or via email at recreation@petersburg-va.org.
