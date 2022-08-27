City Leaders Approve Funding for 15 new Hopewell Police Cars

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Council members voted 5-2 in favor of amending the budget to give the Hopewell Police Department $774,512 to purchase 15 police cars. About a dozen of the HPD cars has severe wear and tear with 16 cars recently being place in the shop for repairs.
According to police chief A.J. Starke, officers were having to swap vehicles several times in one day due to failures such as running hot and other issues. “I don’t want to lose these officers, but officers start to get discouraged when they open their door and they’re sitting in a driver’s seat with a hole in it, or they have a floorboard where you can stick a finger through the hole,” Starke stated during the last meeting.
The former police chief brought the cars conditions to council members’ attention two years ago, but the city didn’t have enough money to cover the costs. John Partin, Vice Mayor of Hopewell, voted in favor of the decision. “We’ve got to get the ball rolling and get started,” he said.
Councilwoman Janice Denton, who represents the fifth ward, voted in opposition. She said that she wanted to delay the vote until they reviewed a list of all the needs for the city. She now worries that there might not be enough money to deal with other city issues.
In order to determine how they will use the remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, city council members intend to hold a work session in September.
