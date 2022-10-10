Relocating to Mechanicsville
By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
A Facebook post made by owners Marc and Daniele Adams of Chillin & Grillin Shack informed customers and fans that they would not be renewing their lease at the current location.
“Just Want to thank all of our Prince George customers for a great year. Unfortunately, we have decided not to Renew our Lease. Marc & I wanted to get back closer to home. So, we our relocating to Mechanicsville. We appreciate your Business and really loved meeting and serving you. Super Nice People in Prince George for Sure. If you are in our area, please stop by once we get up & running. Thank you.”
The announcement comes just 7 months after a ribbon cutting was held for the Chillin & Grillin Shack back in February at its 3815 Jefferson Park Road location, which according to Adams, it was opened due to Marc’s boredom and wanting to get into cooking, therefore he came out of retirement.
The couple had previously sold two locations, one in King William in January 2022 and one in Mechanicsville in September 2020.
According to several Facebook comments made by fans and customers, a Chillin & Grillin Shack sign is seen hanging where 360 Donuts once was located at 5512 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Mechanicsville.
Although Price George customers may be saddened by this closing, and quick access to fresh smoked brisket, ribs, burgers, seafood and freshly made desserts, many have stated that a trip to Mechanicsville is just a short one and they will continue to patronize the Chillin & Grillin Shack.
