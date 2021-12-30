Child presents gifts to police department

PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- A young Prince George girl by the name of Baylee presented county police with gifts for their efforts after investigating a possible threat at PGCPS schools.
A statement from the chief’s desk read: “Yesterday, I personally had the pleasure of meeting this lovely girl and her Mom. She dropped by our PD to present two of these awesome Crosses.”
The gifts included wooden crosses with a blue stripe and stars along with a card that read “Thank You” and “You are my Hero!”
One Cross will be displayed in the Chief’s Office and the other will be on display at a location to be determined within a common area of the department’s jurisdiction.
“Baylee has taken it upon herself to spread some love for the wonderful men and women serving our community.” read the statement. “Thank you Baylee for the gifts; the best gift you gave us was the time we spent with you. At a very young age, you are showing us the way.”
Officers gave Baylee the chance to “try out her future desk (Chief’s Office)”, and provided her a nickel tour for her and her Mom.
