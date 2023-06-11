Chief Early Receives Visit from Members of the Prince George Patriots Ice Hockey Team

The Prince George Patriots Ice Hockey Team presented the PGPD with their Inaugural, 2023, Powhatan Ice Den Divisional Championship trophy. The PG Patriots Team is comprised of local law-enforcement teammates from Prince George, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, Chesterfield and Virginia State Police.
Other than supporting the mission and vision of this Team, our governments did nothing but get out of their way. These public safety servants, on their own time, and on their own dime, took their collective passion for ice hockey and began a rewarding journey.
To date, the PG Patriots have raised upwards of $18,000 for various charities. Whereas these men play to win, representing the heart of the Team, Matt Dobbs stated, “We have won before we ever step on the ice.” This Team takes immense pride in doing some good within their communities by way of helping others.
The PG Patriots hosted the United States Secret Service Ice Hockey Team on Saturday, June 3, at SkateNation in Short Pump. All proceeds from the game will be donated to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
