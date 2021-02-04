Chesterfield Supervisor seeks GOP nomination for Attorney General

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors member Leslie Haley announced she is seeking the GOP nomination to become Virginia’s Attorney General.
Haley was re-elected as the Midlothian District Supervisor in November of 2019 and began her second term of four years this year. She was elected as the board’s vice chair in 2017 and 2018 and was elected as the board’s chair in 2019 and 2020. She is also a partner at the Park Haley LLP law firm, which focuses on ethics and business law.
“We see what happens when public officials lack the ethical integrity to serve under the failed liberal leadership of [Gov. Ralph] Northam, [Lt. Justin] Fairfax and [Attorney General Mark] Herring,” Haley said. “I’ll always protect our constitutional and God-given rights, that includes defending the life of the unborn. And as a gun owner and concealed carry permit holder, I’ll be a strong defender of the Second Amendment,”
According to the Richmond-Times Dispatch, Haley is against defunding the police, supports law enforcement, looks to hold “opioid dealers” and drug manufacturers accountable for the opioid epidemic and is vowing to be an advocate for abused and neglected children.
Haley has served as recent president of the Midlothian High School PTSO, past president of the Chesterfield County Council of PTA / PTSAs, a board member of Substance Abuse Free Environment since 2008 and on the 2013 School Bond Referendum Committee. She worked with the 2004 Bond Referendum Committee and helped the Citizen’s Standardized Testing Forum to address concerns with standardized testing.
She is currently an adjunct professor teaching Professional Responsibility and also Legal Skills at William and Mary School of Law and was a recipient of the "Most Influential Women of Virginia" award in 2010 by Virginia Lawyers Weekly.
Ms. Haley has served as president of the Walton Lake Homeowners’ Association and has served as Trustee and Church Council Chair at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. She serves on the Board of Trustees of Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospitals and is a past-president of the Greater Richmond Bar Foundation.
Del. Jason Miyares (R-Virginia Beach), Chuck Smith, a former head of the Virginia Beach GOP and Del. Jay Jones (D-Norfolk) have also announced their candidacies for Virginia Attorney General while incumbent Mark Herring is seeking a third term.
