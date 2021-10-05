By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Central Wellness Center, located along Route 156 beside Love’s Travel Center, will open its doors again on Oct. 1 and will welcome the public to an open house on Oct. 30.
The reopening comes after nearly a year of planning and renovation. Upgrades to the HVAC system, restrooms and showers were made to the first floor. Improved lighting in the hallways was installed. These improvements will allow the facility to serve as an emergency shelter in the event of a disaster.
Other upgrades include remodeled restrooms, modern handicapped accessibility, upgrading plumbing as well as electrical fixtures and enhanced fire protection. Additional phases for the building include renovations to the second floor which is unoccupied.
The open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, where the public will get a chance to tour the renovated facility and receive a demonstration on pickleball. There will also be free giveaways.
The facility is the home of a gym for Parks & Rec activities, a full fitness and exercise facility, a location for non-profit organization’s offices, training and storage rooms for Public Safety and a satellite location for the Police Department. Other parts of the Center include the Prince George Food Bank and Clothes Pantry and a shop for General Services employees.
