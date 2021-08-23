Cedarwood residents complain over brown drinking water

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- A few residents of Prince George County in the Cedarwood subdivision addressed the Board of Supervisors at their Aug. 10 meeting over concerns of the water in their homes being a brown color.
One resident who resides on Cedar Run Road addressed the board stating “we’ve had problems with brown water all of our residence, our concerns are what's in our water, our children having to bath in it, being able to cook with it, being able to wash clothes, we've been told there's iron in it, the latest water sample said that there was led in it and I would like to see that something be done to address this,”
Another resident who resides in South Prince George addressed the board stating “this has been an ongoing use for ten years, I’ve personally called and complained numerous times, the water from the faucet comes out brown, when you flush it comes out brown … we’re having a lot of difficulties figuring out how we can get this solved,”
According to Frank Haltom, director of engineering and utilities for Prince George County, there have been a total of eleven complaints issued over brown water concerns since July of this year.
Since the source of the issue has not yet been detected, there is no estimate at this time of when the issue can be resolved. Meetings have been arranged with private residents and the health department to investigate their homes to see whether the issue is because of public systems or private matters.
“The only thing it could possibly be is that we are not getting adequate flushing through our system,” said Haltom. “It could be that our system is not capable of producing velocities through the water mains to clear any sediment at the bottom,”
Despite the color of the water, Haltom claims that the issue is not a public health concern and is still safe to use and consume.
“We have not found water that has turned brown within our system so if it's in the home and it has iron and manganese then it is safe to drink,” said Haltom. “Chlorine can cause those elements to come out of solutions and turn brown and according to the EPA, it’s still safe although it does create some consumer confidence issues,”
