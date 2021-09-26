CCWA offering free manufacturing and logistics training

By Zach Armstrong
Richmond, Va. -- The Community College Workforce Alliance announced upcoming free training and support services to locals in partnership with leading manufacturers throughout the Capital and Crater Regions to help fill quality jobs in manufacturing and logistics, thanks to a grant from the Cameron Foundation.
To qualify, individuals must be unemployed, underemployed or employed part-time, and they must reside within the cities of Petersburg, Colonial Heights or Hopewell or the counties of Dinwiddie, Prince George, Sussex and Chesterfield (South of Route 10).
“The Cameron Foundation has been a great partner in helping us offer training and stipends for some of the most stable and in-demand career paths in the region,” said Elizabeth Creamer, Vice President of Workforce Development & Credential Attainment at CCWA in a release.
Training is specific to the manufacturing and logistics industries with CCWA staff working closely with local employers to align the program to industry requirements for new applicants.
Students will be able to earn a Manufacturing Technician 1 (MT1), Certified Logistics Associate (CLA) or Certified Logistics Technician (CLT) Certification in less than two months. Courses begin in the Fall of this year and must be completed by mid-December.
All training, supplies and fees are fully covered for residents who qualify. Individuals will also earn $400 for successfully completing their class. Logistics students may also qualify, once they earn their certification, for an additional $1,000 cash award from the Virginia Ready initiative.
“Students will not only learn the skills they need for a successful career, they also receive help with career planning, resume development, interview prep and job placement assistance,” said Creamer. “Participating companies guarantee that students who finish the training and earn a credential will receive a job interview. It’s never too late to find a better career opportunity.”
Those interested in signing up for the program can register by visiting ccwatraining.org/cameron or calling 804-897-7615.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.