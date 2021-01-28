Case filed against former PG Fire and EMS Director for violating Whistleblower Act

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- A former Prince George employee filed a case in the Prince George Circuit Court against former Fire and EMS Director James Owens for violating the Fraud and Abuse Whistleblower Protection Act. Owens was not able to be reached for comment.
The plaintiff, Theodore Joseph Turner, is alleging that while he was employed as a Lieutenant, he had prepared to submit a “letter of no confidence” against Owens for misconduct and that Owens had forced the plaintiff to resign without cause once he had learned about the letter.
According to court papers, Turner had noticed misconduct by Owens including berating employees in front of others, showing favoritism, fraudulent overtime practices, and false documentation or work related matters.
Owens was forced to resign in April of 2020 after an investigation into the claims Turner was prepared to state in his “letter of no confidence” was conducted by the County Attorney and its H.R. department, which found the claims to be true.
Under the Fraud and Abuse Whistleblower Protection Act, “no employer may discharge, threaten, or otherwise discriminate or retaliate against a whistleblower.”
The plaintiff is waiting for the county to be formally served with the compliant, and it may already have been. Then the county has 21 days after service to file a responsive pleading, either an Answer or a Demurrer, stating the Complaint fails to state a cause of action, or both.
