The vibrant atmosphere of the Prince George County Farmers’ Market is about to get even more electrifying on August 19, as two incredibly talented musicians, Carrie Brockwell and Wesley Joyner, take the stage for a captivating live performance. This dynamic duo will be serenading the crowd from 10:00 am until noon at Scott Park.
Carrie Brockwell, the sensational golden ticket winner of season 20 of American Idol, will grace the market with her extraordinary vocals. A Chesterfield native, her incredible journey on the show has captivated millions, and now fans will have the opportunity to witness her talents firsthand. Carrie’s soaring voice and remarkable artistry are sure to leave the audience in awe.
Joining Carrie is the immensely talented Hopewell singer-songwriter, Wesley Joyner. Known for his heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies, Wesley’s music resonates with audiences. Together, Carrie and Wesley have collaborated on a new duet titled “On My Mind,” which is set to be released on August 18. This performance will be a special opportunity to experience their musical chemistry before the world gets to hear their stellar collaboration.
The performance will be held next to the Scott Park Pavilion, adjacent to the Prince George County Library. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. This is a free event, providing everyone the opportunity to support two local burgeoning artists and enjoy a delightful morning of live music.
As an added bonus, food trucks will be onsite at the Scott Park Pavilion, complementing the regular farmers’ market. Attendees can indulge in delicious treats and explore the diverse offerings of local vendors from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. Mark your calendars for August 19 and get ready for a memorable morning of music, community, and culinary delights.
