Buttery Baking House brings their goodness to Old Town Petersburg

Claudia Glazier is extremely happy to finally be bringing her buttery baked goods to the Old Town Petersburg area. A resident of Disputanta, VA Claudia has been baking out of her home since 2017, traveling to Williamsburg farmers market every Saturday to sell her goods.
Claudia comes from El Salvador. She moved to the USA in 2003 to Lewes, Delaware. It was here that she gained the opportunity to work for well recognized chefs and restaurants. She gained her love for baking from her mother. “My mother was a self made chef and I began my training in my early teens alongside other artisanal bakers that worked at my mother’s bakery.
Claudia attended the French Culinary Institute in New York for pastry and baking programs. She completed a bread training program at the King Arthur baking school in Vermont.
“In the past year I started to look for a place because I could no longer handle my production at home and began networking in the Old Town Petersburg area, I did not want anything too big. I just wanted to be able to take my bakery out of my house and be able to open for business that I could manage with not too many employees.”
Claudia says that she absolutely fell in love with the space especially the windows (she likes to feel a connection with the outside world as as bakes) of the building that she is currently leasing in Old Town Petersburg. She is ecstatic to now have a place near home where she can continue her work.
Everything is handcrafted by Buttery Baking House, hand rolled and made with painstaking care. All ingredients are sourced from some local farms and mills in North Carolina. Buttery Baking House will be located at 28 W Old St. Petersburg, VA 23803.
