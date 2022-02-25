Business Spotlight: Burks Phlebotomy On The Go, LLC

Burks phlebotomy on the go LLC., is a mobile concierge service. Owner, Frenchie Burks of Petersburg became a phlebotomist over seven years ago. “I’ve always been interested in blood.”, she stated. Burks mentioned that her oldest daughter was born with Hydrocephalus and would have to have blood work done very often. “I remember how I would always find myself asking, What’s in that tube or what is the order of draw?”, Burks said.
During that time Burks was a single mother and could not afford the classes or to even take time off from work to attend classes to become a phlebotomist. Years later Burks met her now husband of whom she expressed to just how much she wanted to be a phlebotomist. “He paid for the classes, I passed my externship and completed my certification, she exclaimed.
Once she became certified Burks worked at a plasma center where she gained more experience with blood drawing and sticking which helped build her confidence. She was promoted to donor floor supervisor eventually. After two years at the plasma center Burks began working for LabCorp where she was employed for over 4 years. Burks began her business in November of 2021 while still working as a full time employee for LabCorp. “I started my business because I wanted to help people that needed their blood drawn but could not come into an office due to no transportation, just being nervous or other reasons.”Burks said.
Services provided by Burks Phlebotomy On The Go LLC include: Blood and urine collection, DNA paternity testing, sneak peak early gender testing, FREE COVID-19 testing, drug screening, specimen pickup and more.
Anyone in Burks Phlebotomy On The Go, LLC. services or setting an appointment can do so at burksphlebotomyonthegollc.com or call 1-833-287-5746. Burks can also be contacted via email at burksphlebotomyonthego@gmail.com
