Bus driver pleads guilty for I-95 crash that led to two deaths

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The driver of a discount-fare bus pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for crashing after mistakenly believing he was exiting northbound Interstate 95 onto Interstate 295.
The bus had 56 passengers aboard and the crash led to two deaths and dozens of injuries. The driver, Yui Man Chow of Staten Island, N.Y., will not serve time in jail but will perform community service.
On March 19, 2019 around 5 a.m., the bus Chow was driving was from Rocky Mount, N.C. heading to New York City amidst very foggy conditions. Chow confused exit 45 with another one a mile north, according to a summary of evidence presented Thursday in Prince George Circuit Court.
As Chow steered the bus onto the exit ramp, Chow attempted to correct his mistake but the bus rolled off the exit ramp landing in deep mud. Prince George Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Timothy Dustan said in a summary to the court that some passengers were thrown out of the bus windows during the crash.
Janetta Cumberbatch, 81, a retired nurse from Queens, N.Y., and Su Feng Xu, 37, a Chinese national, died of injuries. Dozens of others were treated for injuries.
Chow was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. A second count of involuntary manslaughter was withdrawn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.