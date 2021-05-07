By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Royals Football Head Coach Bruce Carroll has been named the Region 5B Coach of the Year.
“It is an honor to be recognized by your coaching peers, but this is not an individual achievement.” said Carroll. “Any success that our program had this year was a result of the culmination of the talents and commitment of our players, each assistant coach, and the countless support staff that help make our program work.”
Carroll, who has been a football coach for 25 years having also spent time at Windsor and Sussex, won’t be coaching football anymore but he surely isn’t retiring either. He has also recently accepted the position of Athletic Director at Prince George.
According to Carroll, he has always believed that if coaches develop great work ethic and character in players, it would also translate to optimal performance on the field and as they grow into adults, they reflect back on their experience in the program and see how they benefited from playing football.
“Our program philosophy is based on coaching players on a personal level to develop into tough minded individuals with great character and a team first attitude.” said Carroll. “It is our goal for our players to fulfill their potential both on and off the field. This is a special place with great student-athletes, and it is the hope that we can continue to serve them well.”
The Royals had a strong season in the 2021 season finishing with a nearly perfect 5-1 record before being defeated in the playoffs by Highland Springs. Comparably, the Royals record last season was 7-3.
