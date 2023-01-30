Boys to Men group offering peer-mentor support for young men of Petersburg

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
The "Journeymen Circle," a weekly mentoring group for men ages 18 to 23, will be run by Boys to Men Mentoring Virginia thanks to a funding from the Department of Criminal Justice Services.
The goal is to assist young people who have previously been detained, are struggling with their families or in school, and have encountered the system.
During the circle, each person will introduce themselves and check in with an emotion they are experiencing. Then they will engage in a couple of icebreaker activities and share more about their personal lives. As the circle comes to a close, everyone checks out by discussing their feelings regarding the session.
Program director Steve Martin predicted that connection would be the most important factor. "Lack of connection is what we observe in young people who have given up. They simply leave. And we hope that this organization will foster ties.”
The first meeting will be held on January 24. Meetings will continue every Tuesday through May, at which point they will reevaluate the program to determine whether any changes are necessary. These meetings are to be held at the Petersburg library from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. There will be dinner served.
Any youth interested in joining and men interested in mentoring can contact Genevieve Lohr at Glohr@petersburg-va.org.
