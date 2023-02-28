Book Fair Donation

On Wednesday, February 15, members of Prince George Masonic Lodge #115 AF & AM stopped by L.L. Beazley Elementary School, providing a $100 scholarship to support students needing funds for the school's upcoming book fair. (PGCPS Photo)
