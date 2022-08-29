Body Recovered from Appomattox River

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
The Hopewell Police Department has identified Stephen Roth, 31, of Fort Lee as person believed to have jumped into the Appomattox River on Tuesday, August 16.
Hopewell Police, Hopewell Fire & Rescue units were deployed to initiate an immediate search of the area on August 16 after a report from the Sheriff’s department that a man had jumped to his death from the Charles Hardaway Marks Bridges on state Route 10 into the Appomattox. Search teams from Hopewell, Chesterfield County, and the Virginia State Police spent nearly two days searching the Appomattox. Chesterfield Fire & Rescue Dive Team also assisted in the recovery effort. The reason why police believe Roth jumped is unknown.
Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.
