Board of supervisors holds March 9 meeting

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George Board of Supervisors held a regular meeting on March 9 and received the budget proposal for FY 2021-22 from County Administrator Percy Ashcraft.
The total proposed budget is $132,844,071, making it 5.27% greater than the previous year’s budget. The General Fund Budget is $62,288,849, an increase of 3.35% over the previous year’s.
A Public Hearing on the budget will be held Tuesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the BoardRoom of the Administration Building.
The spending plan has no increase in real estate or personal property tax rates nor for water or wastewater rates while proposing an increase in building permit fees and a 1.4% credit card convenience fee to offset third-party costs.
The budget includes funding for ongoing capital projects, law enforcement and administrative vehicles as well as improved pay ranges for Public Safety and salary increases for all salaried and part-time regular employees.
The Public School Division operations would receive a contribution of $17,056,643, a 2.2% increase per Revenue Sharing Calculation approved by the board of supervisors in August 2019. This budget increases the law enforcement budget by 6.4% making it $6,518,650. Volunteer Fire & EMS programs would be funded at $4,509,629.
It proposes $804,038 for the Comprehensive Services Act and $2,238,443 in contributions to Riverside Regional Jail, a 2.27% increase.
Also at the regular meeting, the Prince George County Social Services Department were presented with a proclamation for Social Work Month. Deacon Ellen Jones and Miss Justine Chan were presented a proclamation for Women’s History Month.
The board approved a resolution for the advertisement of a public hearing on April 13 approving the lease agreement for Walton Elementary School property and adverstime another public hearing which will be held April 13 for setting a tax rate for real property, personal property, machinery and tools and mobile homes.
The advertisement for a public hearing on April 13 for a one-time waiver of Section 82-541(C) of The Code of the County of Prince George was also approved.
An appropriation of $1,142,030 for School State No Loss Funding was approved as well as an award of contract and appropriation of $112,900 from debt proceeds for the County Garage expansion.
An award of annual services contract for routine and emergency utility repairs was postponed to March 23. The advertisement for a public hearing on April 13 for a one-time waiver of Section 82-541(C) of The Code of the County of Prince George was approved.
Droit, LLC was approved to operate a wholesale business and storage warehouse at 6800 Scottland Way.
The board approved to establish a Senior Citizen Task Force, reappointed Gail Vance to the Board of Grievance Appeals and appointed Mr. Percy Ashcraft as alternate representative to the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority.
A series of approvals were also made by the board including a resolution accepting a 20’ temporary construction easement for a Drainage Facility, an appropriation of $41,785.72 for Southside Programs for Adult Continuing Education FY2021 revenue and expenditure increases and an appropriation of $20,170 for Virginia Department of Emergency Management Next-Gen 911 grant funds.
The board also received a report on hunting with a rifle in Prince George County, a Station One Feasibility Study, a Station Eight Electrical Study and on the Jefferson Park Volunteer Fire Station Soil Report.
