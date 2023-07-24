Interim County Attorney Andrea Erard was appointed Prince George County Attorney. Ms. Erard has over thirty years of experience in local government law and has served as the Assistant County Attorney for Prince George County for the last seven years in a part-time capacity.
Donald Hunter, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, stated, “Ms. Erard has proven herself to be a valuable asset. I am confident in her ability to advise and provide legal support to the Board and Prince George County. I am pleased to welcome her as our first female County Attorney.” Erard holds a bachelor’s degree from Mary Washington College and earned her Juris Doctor at the University of Richmond. For many years she taught local government law at the University of Richmond Law School, and she previously served on the Board of Directors for the Local Government Attorneys of Virginia Association. She is a frequent conference speaker and writer on topics related to local government law and regularly participates in pro bono work.
When asked about the appointment, Erard said, “I am honored to have been offered this opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to serve Prince George County as County Attorney.” When she is not working, Erard enjoys spending time with her grown daughter, who lives in Richmond. In 2020, she achieved her dream of owning a giant schnauzer, after having had miniature and standard schnauzers her whole life. She also enjoys cooking and a good book.
