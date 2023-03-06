A public meeting will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the County Administration Building in the Kines Room on the second floor.
Affected residents and landowners received a meeting notification and letter from our consulting engineer WW Associates in the mail regarding upcoming land surveying work that will be conducted prior to the design of new wastewater facilities in the area. Once completed, this project will increase the wastewater conveyance capacity for this portion of the County, allowing for new growth and development in the Southpoint Business Park, Crosspointe Centre, and the surrounding area.
Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting to find out more about the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.