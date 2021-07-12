Big events coming this summer to PG Farmers Market

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Each remaining month at the Prince George Farmers Market will feature special events and expanded markets.
Christmas in July will take place July 17. The Jr. Women’s Club will partner with the market to make the market resemble Tinsel Town such as the school does. The event will feature storytime to children from Santa Claus, children’s wood slice ornament painting and an additional 12-15 vendors.
What will most likely be the biggest market this summer will take place Aug. 14. That market will feature the Master Gardener’s ‘Greater Tomato Contest’, tomato planting with children that they can take home, miniature petting farm featuring adorable tiny animals, conservation will showcase animals such as hawks and owls, and there will be two activities (10 a.m. and 12 p.m.) where children can find out more about wildlife preservation. The market will be expanded until 2 p.m.
First Responders Day will take place on Sept. 11. A bagpipe player will play at 8:47 (when the first plane hit) to honor first responders. Vendors are being asked to offer discounts to first responders. Flyers and Thank You cards have been made by children in the local school division which will be on display. The Chief of Police will give storytime to children. The market is also hoping to bring a police car and firetruck on display for children. The market will also be extended until 2 p.m.
Organizers of the Farmers Market are hoping to also have a big event for October although that has yet to be determined. Each of the monthly special events will feature a second food truck.
“We've done expanded markets in the past but never done events to this extent,” said Corrie Hurt, organizer of the Prince George Farmers Market. “It’s not to create work for ourselves but we want to promote these vendors as much as we can.”
