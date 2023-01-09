Benjamin Harrison Bridge – additional closures scheduled

The Virginia Department of Transportation has just informed us that the Benjamin Harrison Bridge will be CLOSED to vehicular traffic, thus utilizing a full detour during the following dates/times:
• Beginning Thursday, January 5th at 7pm and ending Friday, January 6th at 6am
• Beginning Friday, January 6th at 7pm and ending Monday, January 9th at 6am (Weekend Closure)
• Beginning Monday, January 9th at 7pm and ending Tuesday, January 10th at 6am
• Beginning Tuesday, January 10th at 7pm and ending Wednesday, January 11th at 6am
• Beginning Wednesday, January 11th at 7pm and ending Thursday, January 12th at 6am
Should weather prevent VDOT from working on the aerial cable project, the back-up dates will begin on January 12th and end on January 23rd.
VDOT will be placing message boards out on Monday, January 2nd to provide the traveling public advance notification.
