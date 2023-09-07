Attempt to Identify Suspect in an Eluding

On 08/25/2023, the Prince George County Police Department responded to the 7800 block of Laurel Spring Road for the report of a reckless driver. Officers arrived on scene to observe a male riding a blue and white dirt bike, unknown make or model, recklessly driving and traveling at a high rate of speed.
When an officer attempted to make contact, the suspect fled on Laurel Spring Road. The suspect is described as a white male with black hair, white pants, blue shirt, black shin guards, and a red bandana covering his face.
Any information that can assist in identifying this person or anyone with knowledge of this incident can report it to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, through Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777, or by email to police@princegeorgecountyva.gov.
