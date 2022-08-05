Attempt To Identify Shoplifting Suspect

On 07/21/2022, the Prince George County Police responded to the 5200 block of Oaklawn Boulevard for a shoplifting. On 07/21/2022 at approximately 7:50 PM, a suspect entered a store, stole an assortment of over-the-counter medications, and proceeded to leave the store without paying.
The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 40 to 50 years old, approximately 5’09” to 6” tall, weighing between 175 to 200 lbs., last seen wearing a light blue bucket hat, white tank top shirt, black shorts, blue and black sneakers, and carrying a blue bag.
Any information that would assist in identifying this suspect or has knowledge of this incident can report it to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, through Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777, or email at police@princegeorgecountyva.gov.
