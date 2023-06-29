Attempt to Identify Shoplifting Suspect

On 06/09/2023, the Prince George County Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Waterside Road for the report of a shoplifting. The suspect shown below stole tools and was last seen driving a dark blue Chevy Silverado with Virginia license plate TRZ5283.
Any information that can assist in identifying this person or anyone with knowledge of this incident can report it to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, through Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777, or by email to police@princegeorgecountyva.gov.
