On Aug. 26, 2022, the Prince George County Police responded to the 4700 block of County Drive for a robbery. Around 12:43 a.m. a black male wearing a dark shirt, light colored pants, black hat, and a face mask entered the store, handed the clerk a bag, and threatened the clerk in order to obtain money. Once the money was taken, the suspect then fled in a dark colored 4-door sedan, unknown tag, heading east on County Drive.
Any information that would assist in identifying this suspect or has knowledge of this incident can report it to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, through Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777, or by email to police@princegeorgecountyva.gov.
