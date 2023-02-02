Attempt to identify persons of interest in home burglary

On Jan. 22, 2023 at approximately 4:44 a.m. several suspects forced entry into a residence in the 3000 block of Moreell Avenue. The suspects stole electronic devices and removed other items that were left on the property. The two suspects that were captured on video are pictured below. The vehicle that was used is also pictured below.
Any information that would assist in identifying these people can be reported to the Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, through Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777 or email police@princegeorgecountyva.gov
