Attempt to Identify Person of Interest in a Hit & Run

On 05/25/2023, the Prince George County Police responded to the 5200 block of Oaklawn Blvd for a hit and run that occurred at approximately 6:30 PM. The person shown below is a person of interest in this case and may be driving a dark gray Mercury sedan. Any information that can assist in identifying this person or anyone with knowledge of this incident can report it to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, through Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777, or by email to police@princegeorgecountyva.gov.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire truck overturns on I-95 in Prince George
- Longtime Educator William Barnes Honored Alongside District Retirees, Award Winners During 2nd Annual PGCPS Royal Recognitions Reception
- North Elementary Student Council Raises Money for Community Organizations Through 'Candy Gram' Sales
- PGCPS Future Teacher Pipeline Program Celebrates Latest Cohort of Aspiring Hometown Educators
- Prince George County Farmers’ Market Juneteenth Celebration
- Ribbon Cutting
- I-95 Ramp/Lane Closures and S. Crater Road (Route 301) South Closures to be Extended in Petersburg
- Queenie’s Blueberry Crisp
- DOD Names First Female Commanding General for Fort Gregg-Adams
- Pup Successfully Rescued from 20-Foot Reservoir
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.