Attempt to Identify Person of Interest in a Hit & Run

On 05/25/2023, the Prince George County Police responded to the 5200 block of Oaklawn Blvd for a hit and run that occurred at approximately 6:30 PM. The person shown below is a person of interest in this case and may be driving a dark gray Mercury sedan. Any information that can assist in identifying this person or anyone with knowledge of this incident can report it to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, through Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777, or by email to police@princegeorgecountyva.gov. 