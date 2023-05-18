Attempt to Identify Larceny Suspect

On 04/03/2023, the Prince George County Police responded to the 7200 block of West Quaker Road for a larceny. Around 3:46 AM, the suspect entered the victim’s barn and stole several items of value.
Any information that would assist in identifying this suspect or anyone who has knowledge of this incident can report it to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, through Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777, or by email to police@princegeorgecountyva.gov.
