Ashcraft: “It's been a pleasure to have been PG County Administrator”

PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Longtime County Administrator Percy Ashcraft has resigned his position he has held since 2011 to take a similar post with King William County in eastern Virginia.
Below is the full remarks he made to the Board of Supervisors at its November 23 meeting:
“Thank you Mr. Chairman. Let me again thank you and all the members of this Board for the earlier recognition. It not only acknowledges length of service, but it also acknowledges almost 11 years of progress for this great County.
When I was interviewed for the position of County Administrator in 2011, it was clear the Board at that time laid out expectations about what direction they wanted the County to move. Mr. Carmichael can remember those discussions. I stand here before you tonight with a sense of pride and accomplishment, not for just me, but for every member of the Board past and present; and every employee who has contributed to an era of advancement in so many ways.
Mr. Chairman, every six months there is an average of about 230 goals that have been established by this Administration since July, 2011. Each six-month period I can proudly proclaim that at least 70 percent of those goals were achieved. Some goals were big, others were small, but they were all important. And with each goal was a step forward to improving the quality of life for our residents.
For the sake of time, I will cover just some of our success stories. With your leadership, and Staff implementation, we have accomplished much:
For example, this government is a $134 million business. Today we have a General Fund Balance that is almost doubled from our policy of 12.5 percent. We have been conservative with hiring staff, borrowed when the investment was necessary and kept tax increases at a minimum unless they were dedicated to a specific expense. We have seen our Bond Rating increase to AA-plus. Our finances are sound and strong and accounted for, and we were named by Virginia Tech as the 6th best locality in the Commonwealth to handle financial difficulties.
This Board has answered the call in making sure our residents are safe and have emergency services when required. Investments in public safety have increased personnel for both Fire & EMS and have implemented competitive pay plans that rewards experience and seniority. We have made tremendous strides in Public Safety technology and modern equipment, and our vehicle replacement program ensures safety for all personnel who use them.
Our volunteer corps saw two new stations built in Carson and Route 10 and several more renovated. Our response times by emergency personnel are better than ever, and in the process we have lowered our insurance ratings for homeowners in affected areas. We also built a new facility for Animal Services.
You have also made a huge financial commitment in approving the construction of a new public safety radio system, upgraded the Emergency Communications Center and encouraged the Police Department to become accredited, not once, but twice and working on a third. And let’s not forget the success of National Night Out, which has reached almost 40 locations at various times in partnership with our residents.
In economic development, we have fostered an environment that this County is open for business so we can take the pressure off the tax burden for our real estate owners. Yes, we lost some businesses from Parker’s Store to Rolls Royce, but we recruited major businesses like Amazon and Mount It while preserving those like Perdue and Goya Foods. We also saw Service Center Metals expand at least three times, and we are now watching companies like Hollingsworth expand again after early years of success.
We have seen the explosion of medical facilities at Puddledock that keeps our residents from having to travel out of their County to receive the best health care possible.
We have seen more and more fast food and convenient stores complement our signature restaurants such as Nanny’s and Luca’s. And when small businesses were up against it last year, you provided financial support through the Cares ACT so they could pay rent and meet payrolls until the threats of the pandemic could be mitigated.
In Community Development, we received national attention and received seven awards for our broadband partnership with Prince George Electric. We have a time frame to blanket 95 percent of the County with fiber to the home, which is critical for children doing virtual learning and in-home research.
We also started an aggressive Code Enforcement Program to address violations for dilapidated buildings, inoperable vehicles and high grass. We started Clean Community days, and worked with mobile home parks to improve their infrastructure. We have also expanded our stormwater program to bring relief to property owners who have had problems for years.
In Technology, we caught up quickly with connectivity of our departments and buildings over the last decade. We installed modern software for all of our departments and utilized smart phones, IPads and laptops to the fullest extent possible. And, we upgraded our viewing equipment so the public can better see these meetings, during and after they happen.
In Recreation, we expanded facilities that allowed us to host one of the most prestigious events in the south – the Dixie Softball World Series. We completed renovations to the Central Wellness Center and the Old Stage Road Community Center and established fitness centers and walking trails.
In addition to sports tourism, we have expanded our General Tourism by investing into a Welcome Center along Oaklawn Boulevard; expanding the Heritage Center housed in the Old Courthouse; and worked with the Historic Society to expand their space in the Old Clerk’s Building and establish the Czech-Slovak Festival, the only one of its kind in Virginia. We also reminded our residents who our namesake Prince George of Denmark was; a bust of his likeness and a history of events can be found in the lobby downstairs.
Mr. Chairman, your greatest challenge remains in the area of utilities. We now have a mindset to make improvements in the area of water and sewer to assist our current residents and business, and attract more residential and business growth in areas where our Comprehensive Plan calls for. We also have under development strategic plans for Exit 45 and the County as a whole.
In education, we have worked with school leaders to make investments in projects like the construction of a new elementary school. In Social Services, we provided a huge safety net for our most vulnerable residents and expanded programs such as foster care and child protective services so young people will have the best chance of getting a good start.
Our special projects include a growing Farmers Market that has become a festival-like atmosphere on Saturday mornings; we honored our veterans killed in foreign conflicts with naming of bridges and roundabouts; and installed new and friendlier welcome signs. I was able to finish the job that was started under County Administrator John Kines in the construction of a new library here on the complex. We also took an unfinished basement in the Courthouse and turned it into a beautiful Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court.
We have been so proud of Fort Lee being located within our borders, and joined with this region to fight off the threat of BRAC and support their expansions.
Mr. Chairman, we were twice named one of the Top Workplaces in the Richmond Region, and we were named three times in a row the Best Community in Which to Live in the Tri-Cities.
We did all this by fighting through COVID-19 for what is now close to two years. But we used that opportunity to be a leader in the region by assisting our neighbors in Surry and Sussex, and we continue to promote the importance of getting a vaccine and now a booster.
We are now taking on additional responsibility as a fiscal agent so money that is flowing through the state workforce development can be properly accounted for. And we worked with the court system to hire a Drug Court Coordinator and we increased opportunities for probation and community service.
Communication with our public has always been a priority for every member who has sat in your seats. We ramped up our public relations through the use of Facebook, Twitter, Daily headlines, a weekly newsletter, a monthly message, monitors in public buildings, a blog and at least three upgrades to our website.
Mr. Chairman, I want to thank the Constitutional Officers for their steady support and involvement in our County’s progress. They have been amazing public servants who have ran their offices efficiently. I also want to thank those who work in the Extension Office, 4-H and certainly the School Division.
Mr. Chairman, I get the chance to be the messenger this evening. But all of these accomplishments, and many more not stated, came from approvals made by this Board, and others before you. You deserve to be reminded of the good news of the end result of many of your decisions. Residents have chosen their elected leaders wisely, and you have not disappointed them.
Becoming the 5th fastest growing locality in Virginia didn’t happen by accident. We looked at all areas that make up the soul of this County, and we steadily made progress. People now want to live here, businesses want to invest here and parents want their children to attend our schools. People feel safe; traffic is manageable; and the landscape is beautiful. The future never looked brighter.
I depart with some of the best employee talent in the state of Virginia remaining to continue our success. It is without a doubt that every department has benefited over the last decade from your leadership. You have provided some of the best facilities in which to work, the best vehicles in which to drive, the best equipment in which to perform and the best wages and benefits despite the peaks and valleys of economic times.
I appreciate the daily involvement of Jeff, Julie, Betsy, Teresa, Corrie, Donna and Stacey, and the commitment by all department heads and every single employee. I demanded much, I make no apologies for that. But they answered the call, and our County is better off for it.
After 41 years in public life, if you do your job right, you will learn from every situation. I appreciate working with our residents, especially the children. Some of best memories here will take me back to coaching and winning a basketball championship in Parks & Recreation; and also serving as President for Prince George Rotary and winning the Governor’s Cup for the only time so far in its history.
For establishing Prince George Promise and for you allowing me to sponsor summer basketball clinics that led to success at the school level like the undefeated Middle School girls basketball team this year.
All the Board members, past and present, deserve my deepest gratitude. Each personality is unique, but each of you has answered the call of public service to the best of your talent and abilities. It has been a privilege to hold this position. Only 97 others have that distinction in the entire Commonwealth any given year.
On behalf of my wife Cindy and our children Emily, Reeve and Molly, thank you for letting us be part of the Prince George County way of life. I wish everyone God’s blessings and good fortune for all of its residents.
My personal motto is to “surpass success and achieve significance.” By George Mr. Chairman, I think we did it. Thank you!”
