On Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11:40 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Winston Churchill Dr. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival officers located a male laying on the ground in the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Witnesses reported hearing a verbal argument and then several shots rang out. A dark in color sedan was seen leaving the area. The victim has been identified as Deanthony Davis, age 27, of Petersburg.
On August 8, 2023, Jerrell Armani Crawley, Age: 27 of the City of Petersburg, was indicted by the grand jury on (1) count of Felony Second Degree Murder. Mr. Crawley is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.