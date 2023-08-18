Hopewell Homicide

On Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11:40 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Winston Churchill Dr. for a report of shots fired.  Upon arrival officers located a male laying on the ground in the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds.  The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.  Witnesses reported hearing a verbal argument and then several shots rang out.  A dark in color sedan was seen leaving the area. The victim has been identified as Deanthony Davis, age 27, of Petersburg.     

On August 8, 2023, Jerrell Armani Crawley, Age: 27 of the City of Petersburg, was indicted by the grand jury on (1) count of Felony Second Degree Murder. Mr. Crawley is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.