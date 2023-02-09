On January 10, 2023, Prince George County Police responded to an incident on the 21000 block of South Crater Road. A male was on foot traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unidentified vehicle struck him from behind. A passing motorist discovered the victim on the shoulder of the roadway; he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The victim is identified as Tiff Pescatello, age 59, of Richmond, Virginia. As a result of the police investigation, a suspect was developed.
On February 1, the investigative efforts led to the arrest of Eric Alonzo Grant, age 61, of Petersburg, Virginia.
Eric Grant stands charged with the following:
Hit and Run (felony).
Driving on a revoked license (misdemeanor).
Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.
