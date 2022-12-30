Fort Lee Army Emergency Relief (AER), located in the Soldier Support Center Bldg. 3400 Office 116, will be closed on the following dates: 15, 19-23, & 27-30 December. During this time, the American Red Cross will provide emergency assistance to prevent privation, homelessness and assist with emergency travel. Please contact The American Red Cross at 1-877-272-7337.
In observance of the Christmas Holiday, HQ Army Emergency Relief will close at 1:00 p.m. (EST) Friday, 23 December 2022 and will remain closed through Tuesday, 27 December 2022. We will reopen at 07:30 a.m. (EST) Tuesday, 27 December 2022.
In observance of the New Year’s Holiday, HQ Army Emergency Relief will close at 1:00 p.m. (EST) Friday, 30 December 2022 and will remain closed through Tuesday, 3 January 2023. We will reopen at 07:30 (EST) Tuesday, 3 January 2023.
The American Red Cross will provide emergency assistance beginning at 12:00 noon (EST) Friday, 23 December 2022 through 08:00 a.m. (EST) Tuesday, 27 December 2022, and 12:00 noon (EST) Friday, 30 December 2022 through 08:00 a.m. (EST) Tuesday, 3 January 2023. The American Red Cross can be reached at 1-877-272-7337, during office closure. Coverage will include Emergency Travel and privation only.
The point of contact for Fort Lee AER is Patsy Piggott, (804) 734-7952 or patsy.piggott2.civ@army.mil.
