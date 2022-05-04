Anonymous donors gift PGHS students jewelry, accessories to accent prom ensembles

Thanks to the generosity of several kind strangers, dozens of students of PGHS received the gift of beautiful and sophisticated jewelry to accessorize their fancy attire for the 2022 “Royals in Wonderland” themed prom. Nearly 30 students had the opportunity to choose from over 100 pieces of jewelry ranging from necklaces, bracelets, and a diverse selection of ornate earrings and more subdued studded earrings.
This year's prom was even more meaningful for Prince George High School's students as it's their first prom since 2019, with COVID-19 sidelining the event in 2020 and 2021. As prom returned, so too did some of last year's graduates, who unfortunately did not have an opportunity to enjoy the special event due to COVID-19. Several students invited members of the Class of 2021 to join them at this year's prom to allow those students who couldn’t have the high school prom experience an opportunity to do so finally.
To show their gratitude, students signed thank you cards that were provided to the anonymous donors, leaving heartfelt messages of thanks to the generous strangers who helped make their prom just a little more special through a random act of kindness.
