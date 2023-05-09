American Pop a hit for MRAC

Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.