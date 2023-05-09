American Pop a hit for MRAC

By Terry Harris
Well, MRAC did it again! Last Saturday night’s American Pop season finale concert was well-planned, well-attended, and obviously well-loved by the enthusiastic fans of late-sixties and early seventies music who clapped and sang along to some favorite hits from yesteryear.
Meherrin River Arts Council President Wilson Clary started things off for the crowd who came from all over southeastern Virginia and beyond with humorous comments interspersed between introductions of the numerous sponsors who helped make the show possible.
Then the Box Tops took to the stage and from the first, unmistakable notes of their hit, Cry Like a Baby, the crowd was hooked.
Founding members Bill Cunningham and Gary Tally quickly proved that they’ve still got what it takes as they shared songs and stories from their heyday. Especially during their rendition of Neon Rainbow – which was at the top of the charts for four weeks in 1967 – the huge slide-show backdrop of vintage photos of their performances in the sixties really brought to life the behind-the-scenes stories they shared between numbers about that time in America.
Next up after a very brief set change, The Buckinghams held the crowd enthralled with their popular songs like Don’t You Care?, Cry Like a Baby and Susan.
Band originals Carl Giammarese and Nick Fortuna led the band through an intimate feeling but polished set all while staying true to their Chicago roots. Some highlights of their set included a glimpse into what it was like to introduce their hit, Mercy, to the world on The Smothers’ Brothers Show and the excitement of performing on The Ed Sullivan Show.
After sharing a story about their introducing “a little local band called Chicago” to the world back in the sixties, they even paid tribute to that band’s success by performing impressive renditions of Does Anybody Really Know What Time it Is? and Make me Smile. By the time they ended their set with their best-known hit, Kind of a Drag, the crowd was singing along with everything.
After a 20 minute intermission, The Grass Roots – who have sold over twenty million records worldwide and achieved two gold albums between 1966 and 1975 – came on and finished a memorable evening with their hits like I’d Wait a Million Years, Don’t Pull your Love, Two Divided by Love, Where Were You When I Needed you?, and Sooner or Later.
Salutes throughout the evening by all three bands to first responders – fire, rescue, and law enforcement personnel - and especially American troops - really pulled the theme of the show together. During one poignant moment, when The Grass Roots dedicated their hit Let’s Live for Today to Viet Nam veterans for their treatment during that period, an audience member was heard to say that it was that song blasting out over the camp as he was returning from a stint in the jungle in 1967 that made him so miss being at home in America.
Ultimately, all three bands received standing ovations at the end of their sets, and the response as the Grass Roots performed Temptation Eyes for their announced finale was so enthusiastic that the crowd remained standing throughout the band’s encore performance of Midnight Confession to close out the evening.
From start to finish, the Meherrin River Art Council’s American Pop concert was a fitting end to another great season, and the kind of evening that leads to excited speculation about what great entertainment MRAC will bring to the area in 2024.
