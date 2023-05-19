Amazon Donates Hundreds of Gifts as Thank You to Local Educators During Teacher Appreciation Week

(Contributed)
As Prince George County Public Schools joins school divisions across America in celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week from May 8-12, 2023, Amazon has continued its support of local educators through a large donation of gifts and other items in time for the national recognition.
On March 17, 2023, division staff were invited to the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Chester, Virginia, to pick up dozens of boxes filled with various products, including home technology, housewares, and classroom supplies. The products were sorted into "goodie boxes'' and delivered to the division's schools on May 3, where they will be used as gifts to teachers and prizes in activities and team building exercises.
This latest contribution marks the second-straight year Amazon has donated gifts to Prince George County Public Schools educators during Teacher Appreciation Week. In 2022, N.B. Clements Junior High School 8th-grade art teacher Lara Luebbers partnered with Amazon as they donated items that were eventually transformed into auction lots during the school's Teacher Appreciation Week celebration. Using "Clements Cash" to bid, the Clements team came together for an entertaining afternoon of laughs and smiles while local auctioneers Brian and Joan Waymack of Waymack Auction Service, LLC. offered their services to give the event an authentic auction feel.
The donation by Amazon is part of several celebrations the district's campuses will host throughout the week for Teacher Appreciation Week, including hand-written messages from students to teachers and more donated treats from local businesses, such as sweetFrog frozen yogurt and fresh chocolate chip cookies from 7-Eleven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.