Aidan Bryant gets warm welcome home after finishing 2nd on AGT

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Family, friends, fans and members of the Prince George community welcomed Aidan Bryant home with a celebration at Scott Park Sept. 17 after the 16-year-old finished runner up in America’s Got Talent’s 16th season.
Many donations were made to make the event possible. Rosa's Italian Restaurant, Jimmy’s Grill & Pizzeria, Omega’s Bar & Grill and Luca’s Italian Restaurant provided pizzas. Jennifer Tuggle of A Taste of Art Custom Cakes provided cupcakes and cake. DJ Barnes DJ’ed music for the event.
Bryant arrived at the event when the park was already packed with people waiting to congratulate him after spending the last several weeks voting and cheering him on for his aerial performances on one of America’s most watched televised talent shows.
“This event is completely fabulous and it’s heartwarming to know the community is here supporting him and it’s very overwhelming that everybody supported him throughout this whole endeavor and hopefully people will keep following him as he goes on to do better things,” said Bryan’t mother, Pam Bennett.
“I think for me what Aidan represents is someone who had a dream and his parents helped him chase it,” said Prince George Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Pennycuff. “Even though it was a unique dream for child in Prince George, his family helped find a way to make it come true and we couldn't be more proud of how him and his family have represented Prince George on America’s Got Talent,”
Bryant’s classmate and friend Thomas Carden attended the event having known Aidan as a great person with impressive talent.
“When I saw Simon Cowell stand up that was a huge awesome moment for him. It's crazy what he can do with aerial tricks.” said Carden. “It feels awesome having a celebrity friend, he’s a good kid and he did an awesome job with the show and I'm just so proud of all he’s done,”
Bryant’s first AGT performance, which he choreographed himself, lasted for two minutes where he displayed several aerial techniques to a rendition of ‘Shout’ by Tears for Fears and received a roaring applause from the audience and a unanimous four yeses from each judge.
“This looks like something you’ve been doing for generations in a family. I mean it's amazing to think you can do something like this in two years,” said Judge Sofía Vergara of the performance.
Bryan’ts talents for flexibility were discovered at a young age when he was able to do splits, handstands, backbends and could fold himself in half. By age 14, after being inspired by videos of PINK concerts and others on the internet, he decided to take his skills to the next level by hanging bed sheets to a tree in his backyard where he would practice aerial techniques.
Before the season finale, Simon Cowell told People Magazine that Bryant was his choice for winner. “I think he’s amazing at what he does. If it was me voting, he’d get my vote,” Cowell said of Bryant to People Magazine. Cowell has also referred to Bryant as “the one to beat” and also told People he’s confident Bryant will headline his own show in Las Vegas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.