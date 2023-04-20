AdvanSix workers on strike in Hopewell

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
AdvanSix workers are on strike over wage negotiations in their contracts that expired on April 6.
Friday saw a large number of employees at the chemical plant walk off the job in protest of their contracts, which they claim are unfairly imposed by the corporation.
The group had been attempting to reach a deal with the corporation since March 27 in anticipation of the contracts expiring. According to several workers of International Chemical Workers Union, for roughly half of the workers, AdvanSix negotiated a wage adjustment, and the other half received a 0% wage rise in their first year.
“The company’s goal is to provide all of our employees with an equitable contract that is fair and competitive in the market. We believe the unions want this as well. However, certain roles in our organization have fallen below market rates as we have historically approached wage increases with a ‘one size fits all approach.’ With this contract, the company is looking to achieve more unity by providing a more equitable contract with wages that are competitive for all – not just for a segment of the union population,” a statement for AdvanSix said.
The strike officially started at 4 a.m. Monday morning. This is the first time in 36 years workers at the plant formerly known as Allied Chemical, Allied-Signal, Allied and Honeywell have walked off the job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.