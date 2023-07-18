Accessible Nature Trail has Opened at the James National Wildlife Refuge

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) is pleased to announce the opening of a fully accessible expansion of the Powell Creek Nature Trail at James River National Wildlife Refuge. The opening occurred in early July to coincide with the 4th of July holiday. The newly expanded trail offers, an observation platform shaped to resemble an eagle’s nest, compacted pathways to allow smooth passage of strollers and wheelchairs, informational and interpretive signs to help introduce the visitor to the wildlife refuge, and seating locations which provide a place to rest and emmerse oneself in the sights and sounds of nature.
The quarter-mile long trail extension is intended to accommodate visitors of all physical abilities. Providing opportunity for everyone to connect with the outdoors is a primary goal. A parking lot and on-site restroom is adjacent to the trailhead located at 4550 Flowerdew Hundred Road, North Prince George, VA. The new trail extension connects to the existing trail (completed in 2020), and now allows for nearly two miles of meandering pathway. The trail system offers exceptional views of Powell Creek, mature forests and wetlands.
The recent expansion of the Powell Creek Nature Trail was made possible by a Recreation Trails Program (RTP) grant awarded to the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The RTP grant funding is administered jointly within the Commonwealth by the Federal Highway Administration and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Hundreds of hours were contributed by volunteers to make the project a reality.
If you plan to visit, please note the following:
· In an effort to maintain the natural resources within the refuge, pets, bikes, and other uses that can adversely impact plants and animals are prohibited.
· The public is welcome to access the trail between sunrise and sunset throughout the year.
· Parking is self-limiting, so if the lot is full, please come back at another time to avoid overcrowding.
· Groups of ten or more people are to request a Special Use Permit well in advance of their proposed visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.