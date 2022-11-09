AARP Virginia Fraud Alert: Student Loan Forgiveness Scams

There has been a lot of news recently about student loans. Some are being forgiven, some payments are being paused and lots of borrowers are trying to figure out where they fall. This is the type of situation that criminal scammers are ready to pounce on.
Crooks are already setting up websites and sending out ads promising to clear up the confusion and get you “to the front of the line” for a fee. Here are three reminders to keep handy should you be tempted by one of these offers.
First, there is no information that anyone can get for you for a fee that you can’t get for free from the Department of Education or your loan provider. Second, it is illegal for debt relief companies to collect payment from you before they get results, so upfront fees are a surefire sign of a scam. Lastly, there is no such thing as paying for faster results and anyone who makes such an offer is a crook.
Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.
The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free resource for all. Learn how to proactively spot scams or get guidance if you’ve been targeted. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call our dedicated helpline to speak to a fraud specialist at 1-877-908-3360.
