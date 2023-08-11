7th Annual Survivor Day Event to be Held at New Location

(Contributed)
Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 8 a.m. – noon at the new Middle Road Elementary School, 5400 Middle Road, Prince George VA 23875. Join public safety partners from Prince George and nearby jurisdictions for the Disaster Preparedness Workshop - an event where you and your family can learn how to live safely through natural disasters and other emergencies. Do you know what you need to survive at home without power for at least 72 hours? Or what to take with you if you had to leave in a hurry? Emergency and Community Response professionals will show you how to prepare for these threatening situations. Plus, we'll give the first 50 registrants a free Survivor Starter Kit.
You will learn about:
Food & Water Safety
Household Safety
First Aid & Hygiene
Planning & Documents
Fraud/Home Security/Identity Protection
Basic Active Shooter Awareness
Also, a food drive will be held, and you can bring nonperishable items to Help out the Prince George Food Bank and Feedmore. The PG Local Emergency Planning Committee’s mission is to support emergency planning for chemical hazards; and provide local government and the public with information about possible chemical hazards and to assist with issues of emergency preparedness beyond chemical hazards to include:
* Natural Disasters (Hurricanes, Tornadoes, Thunderstorms, Winter Storms, Floods, Fires, Earthquakes)
* Industrial Emergencies (Power Outages, Chemical and Nuclear Incidents)
With our goals to: Educate the community on their responsibility in emergency preparedness and to create a safer community overall by helping to establish knowledge among our county residents and surrounding areas so they can be prepared before a crisis happens.
One of our tools to accomplish that is through Survivor Day where we provide classes and hands on training about food safety, weather alerts, CPR, sheltering in place, fire hydrant training, document safety and preparedness in what to have on hand including water, food, flashlights, batteries and medical kits just to name a few.
This year’s event is a kick off after being forced to shut down public events due to COVID 19.
