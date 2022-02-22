5 year old killed in Disputanta UTV crash

On February 21, 2022, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Prince George County Police were called to the 10700 block of Hines Road for a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) crash with injuries. Responding officers located a five-year-old, unresponsive female on the scene. The child was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center. On 02/21/22, the child died from her injuries sustained during the crash.
The investigation by Prince George County Police revealed that the UTV was traveling on the residence's driveway when it veered off the left side, striking the ditch line abruptly. The child was ejected from the vehicle. This incident is still under investigation.
The men and women of PGPD extend our deepest condolences to this family
