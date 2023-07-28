A ribbon cutting ceremony to launch the opening of the 5&Dime trail will be held on Thursday, August 3, at 11 a.m. at Billsburg Brewery, 2054 Jamestown Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23185, adjacent to the James City County Marina. The 5&Dime scenic driving route showcases unique visitor stops along Route 5 and Route 10 which crosses through the City of Hopewell, Prince George County, Charles City County, James City County, and Surry County.
These localities and the Hopewell Downtown Partnership formed a collaborative group to highlight local restaurants, retail shops, parks, and other outdoor recreation venues and experiences to appeal to day trippers and overnight guests in their respective areas. Both the Brewery and Marina are among the many featured stops along the drive. The Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) assisted with the trail’s development and provided guidance to bring the route to life. Virginia Tourism believes that the best way to experience all that Virginia has to offer is by exploring one of the state’s many themed trails www.virginia.org/things-to-do/attractions/trails/ with the 5&Dime being an up-and-coming addition! Rita McClenny, VTC President and CEO, will be in attendance for the launch, along with County officials and staff. Get ready to experience “Authentic Americana by river & road” on the 5&Dime.
To learn more about the 5&Dime Trail, visit www.visithpg.com/five-dime.
