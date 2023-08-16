2023 Paddle-or-Battle to Preserve the Appomattox River

(Contributed)
Registration is Open for the 15th Annual Paddle Baddle. The race starts in Petersburg, with paddlers traveling ten miles downstream through Prince George County and ending up in Hopewell. Help Support FOLAR and the conservation of the scenic Appomattox River by signing up today for the September 23 event. There will be a FREE community paddle by the finish line festivities at the Hopewell Marina.
Welcoming paddlers of ALL levels to the 15th PADDLE-or-BATTLE on the scenic Appomattox River! This section of river is flatwater and tidal, and this year we're paddling DOWNSTREAM, winding through beautiful marshy areas with lots of wildlife. Paddlers have a choice of a 10-Mile Leisure Paddle, 2-Mile Shorty Paddle, or a 10-Mile Race (the battle!).
Registration includes shuttle, morning snacks, lunch, t-shirt, and handcrafted awards! Event proceeds support Friends of the Lower Appomattox River (FOLAR) conservation and stewardship programs. NEW FREE Community Paddle! Come by the Finish Line Festivities at the Hopewell City Marina to experience one of the biggest sources of fun our region has to offer. Outdoor rec experts from RVA Paddlesports will offer a variety of free paddling experiences appropriate for all ages and skill levels.
KAYAK RENTALS available: This year the race is going DOWNSTREAM with the outgoing tide. Register today! The registration fee will increase $10 for day-of registrations. Properly worn PFD's are required. All participants are required to complete a liability waiver. Parent/Guardian signature required for all persons under 18 years of age. Under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
COURSE OPTIONS
10-MILE LEISURE PADDLE: 9:00AM start at Rotary Park on Pocahontas Island in Petersburg and finish at Hopewell City Marina. This paddle typically lasts 2-3 hours depending on the paddler and boat type. This section of river is flat water and tidal, and this year we are going DOWNSTREAM with the outgoing tide.
2-MILE SHORTY PADDLE: RVA Paddlesports guides this easy out-and-back 2-mile paddle and a great experience for beginners. NEW this year, the shorty is hosted by our friends at RVA Paddlesports who will also provide your boat and guide. Shorty Paddle registration opens at 11:00AM at the Hopewell City Marina and finishes up in time for lunch. REGISTER FOR THE SHORTY HERE
NEW FREE COMMUNITY PADDLE: Perfect for beginners and never before paddlers! RVA Paddlesports offers short hands-on demos between 11AM and 1:30PM by RVA Paddlesports. All equipment provided.
Race Options
10-MILE RACE (THE BATTLE!): A 10:00AM start at Rotary Park on Pocahontas Island in Petersburg and finish at Hopewell City Marina. The finish line is marked by a string of hanging flags so turn the corner into the marina and keep paddling through the finish line! BEST TIME to beat is 1 hour, 20 minutes! First place handcrafted trophies will be given, one in each of the categories below. An additional trophy will be given for Fastest Overall, which anyone is eligible to win.
RACE CATEGORIES:
KAYAKS OVER 16': One person in a single that is 16 feet and over
--FEMALE
--MALE
KAYAKS UNDER 16’: One person in a single kayak that is under 16 feet
--FEMALE
--MALE
Must be human-powered and adhere to general race safety rules. Racers in this category (and in all of the above categories) are eligible to win the Fastest Overall trophy. Race director’s decisions are final.
Shuttle / Parking Options
Shuttles will run to and from the start and finish, 7:30AM - 8:30AM and 12:30PM - 1:30PM. We encourage you to take the morning shuttle.
MORNING SHUTTLE: Drop your boat at Rotary Park at Pocahontas Island in Petersburg in the morning. Drive to Hopewell City Marina to park and take the shuttle back to Petersburg to start your paddle. Shuttle starts at 7:30am. Last shuttle for leisure racers leaves Petersburg at 8:30am.
AFTERNOON SHUTTLE: Park at the launch/registration site at Rotary Park at Pocahontas Island. At the finish in Hopewell, a shuttle will take you and a trailer will return your boat to Petersburg. Last shuttle and trailer leave Hopewell at 1:30PM.
ON YOUR OWN: You leave a second vehicle at the Hopewell City Marina and proceed to Rotary Park at Pocahontas Island in Petersburg for the start with your boat. No shuttle required.
